Politicized CDC only spends 10% of huge budget on fighting diseases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is a bloated federal government agency with a long history of incompetence, fraud, secrecy, mission creep and shady alliances with both social justice causes on the left and private corporations on the big business right. The “deep state” of entrenched bureaucrats embedded in the Beltway bowels is alive and thriving at the CDC. The unelected elites who’ve occupied top offices at the public health-industrial complex are hostile to public scrutiny while clamoring for ever-ballooning budgets. Their recommendations have often been detrimental to citizens’ well-being and freedom. ~ Michelle Malkin

Research at real clear politics.com shows that the CDC budget has increased 200% to 7 billion in two decades. It’s now a political organization. After failing in handling the pandemic, they were awarded $8.3 billion. We have two clips to watch, but the second is the most important.

“In 2007, Sen. Tom Coburn’s fiscal audit of the agency discovered vulgar expenditures including CDC syphilis prevention funds spent to host a “safe-sex” event with a porn star, CDC HIV/AIDS prevention funds spent on a transgender beauty pageant, and $45 million in CDC funding spent on conferences featuring prostitutes, protests and beach parties,” the report states.

The CDC has wandered way too far from their original mission. They were caught flat-footed during the pandemic. They didn’t even replenish PPEs. Less than 10% of their budget goes to fighting infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

It duplicates the work of 19 other agencies and deals with issues unrelated to their mission.

We are lucky Trump is president. He gets things done and was able to quickly compensate for the CDC’s constant mistakes.

