Poll of Fed Agencies: Those in the Swamp Will Oppose the People

Unelected bureaucrats plan to rebel against Donald Trump, who was elected by a majority of the people. The bureaucrats weren’t elected. President Trump won’t have complete control of his agencies. This is what people mean by Deep State. Thank the radical unions who control them for their contribution to their terrible attitude.

RMG Research asked, “Looking ahead to the next four years, will your political efforts be primarily to support the Trump administration or resist the Trump administration?”

Main Street Voters (who make less than $150K/year, live in sparsely populated areas, and lack graduate degrees) mostly said they would strongly (41%) or somewhat (15%) back the admin.

However, federal employees in the D.C. swamp proved equally likely to say they would support (44%) or oppose (42%) the new administration.

They should just do their jobs, but they’ve been politicized and weaponized. Unelected bureaucrats should not be controlling a President’s agenda. It’s unAmerican.

The survey also asked federal employees in D.C. if the President gave a lawful order they considered a terrible policy.

Only 17% of Democratic managers who voted for Harris would follow Trump’s order. Three times as many (64%) said they would ignore the order and do what they thought was best!

Voters disapproved of bureaucrats refusing to follow orders. More than half (54%) of Main Street Voters said that a bureaucrat who refuses to follow a lawful order from the president should be fired, and even most of the Elite 1% (52%) agreed.

Most Republican managers (74%) say a bureaucrat should be fired for refusing a presidential order, while only 23% of Democratic managers agree.

Bring back the F Schedule. The schedule makes it easier to fire them. The civil service protections are extreme and further this type of misbehavior.

Tyler O’Neil wrote a book, Woketupus, exposing the Deep State network:

