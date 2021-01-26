Poll shows growing distrust of the media

“This is the era of information bankruptcy.” ~ Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman

American trust in the mainstream media hit an all-time low with just 18% of Republicans saying they believe journalists after the 2020 election. Who are these 18% who still trust journalists? We don’t have a media, just propagandists.

New data from Edelman shows:

56% believe that journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead.

58% think news organizations are more interested in ideology than facts.

Only 18% of Republicans trust the media versus 57% of Democrats [Democrats are accepting it because they agree with it. People believe what they want to hear].

As a whole, 46% of Americans of all political stripes say they trust the media.

Media trust is at lows around the world indicating a global phenomenon.

The poll finds CEOs and business leaders are the most trusted figures in America.

The Edelman’s 2021 Trust Barometer was shared with Axios and found that trust in social media has also hit an all-time low of just 27 percent.

