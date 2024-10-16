Fact Check of Kamala’s Stalinesque Interview with thaGod

Democrats want Donald Trump killed. They won’t stop calling Donald Trump a threat to democracy. People who don’t know these people are liars believe DJT will destroy the country. Her lies are Soviet-level, which is the only way she can win.

The threat to democracy is Democrats who want to destroy the Constitution, starting with the dismantling of the Third Branch of government, gutting of the First and Second Amendments, open borders, overspending and high taxation, over-regulation, and the obliteration of our energy sector.

Kamala was the border czar.

In this clip, she claims the bill they dropped upon entering office would have fixed the “broken immigration system.” She is talking about the Build Back Better bill. The bill was an amnesty/citizenship bill for millions of people. Additionally, the first thing they did was cancel 94 executive orders that helped secure the border.

They did not tighten up the asylum process, but she said they did. Harris claims they secured ports of entry. Then she lied about the Border Bill again.

The numbers have been down for the past two months due to a temporary executive order to help them win the election. Harris noted that but refrained from mentioning that they did it recently. There are still too many unvetted illegal aliens coming in.

In his first days in office, Biden-Harris obliterated border security with the swipe of a pen. They canceled 94 executive orders that secured the border.

This is what the bill did:

The Border Bill codifies Obama-Biden-Harris’s catch-and-release policy that is driving the massive invasion of our borders. It takes their policies and makes them law. Anything opposing that, like ‘Remain in Mexico,’ would be impossible.

It adds border agents but requires them to take woke training in societal, racial, religious, and cultural communications. As Levin said, it would turn the Border Patrol into a “Woke Enterprise.” [Democrats don’t like law enforcement, and they want to remake them into social workers.]

Requires almost immediate work permits for illegal aliens so they can take jobs from Americans.

The bill requires tax dollars to be used to pay for lawyers for illegal aliens. [Leftist lawyer lobbies love that one.]

It makes legal up to 5,000 illegal aliens a day without any adequate way to vet them. That is a minimum of 1.8 illegal aliens a year in addition to the legal immigrants. The provision is so full of loopholes and sunsets that it would potentially allow up to 8,000 to 10,000 a day. This doesn’t include gotaways. The border remains wide open.

This border bill monstrosity also provides funds for sanctuary cities and pro-illegal alien NGOs.


