Daniel Perry Is on Trial This Week After Trying to Protect People on a Train

Good Samaritan Daniel Perry is on trial today for manslaughter in a Manhattan Court. He’s at a grave disadvantage since he is white, and the man who accidentally died is black. The family wants Perry punished. They plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Manhattan radicals rioted on Jordan Neely’s behalf to help ensure a guilty verdict.

They want Perry convicted, and he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Perry risked his life to save the people on a train. The two minority men who helped him were not charged. Mr. Perry is the only one who had Mr. Neely in a headlock.

Mr. Perry is a former Marine and an architectural student.

Interestingly, left-wing New Yorkers on Reddit spoke mostly in favor of Daniel Penny.

Daniel Penny arrives to Manhattan Criminal Court for day one of jury selection in second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide trial.

Supporters of Jordan Neely, the homeless man he’s accused of killing in a deadly chokehold incident on a NYC subway last year… pic.twitter.com/lwSm7C2NE9 — Laura Ingle (@lauraingle) October 21, 2024

The lead detective claimed Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg told him “to remove exculpatory information.” Nothing would surprise me.

Daniel Perry case — read the affidavit from the lead detective, claiming that the Soros DA directed him “to remove exculpatory information that I had intended to present to the grand jury during my testimony.” This detective believes the Soros DA acted criminally. pic.twitter.com/3iDhWUZLkh — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) April 8, 2023

Daniel Penny faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jordan Neely, after an incident on May 1, 2023, where Penny placed Neely in a chokehold aboard an F train in Manhattan. Trial begins today ~ “I Had To Act” pic.twitter.com/RzSGde50Ke — Dane (@UltraDane) October 21, 2024