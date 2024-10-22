Daniel Perry Is on Trial This Week After Trying to Protect People on a Train

Good Samaritan Daniel Perry is on trial today for manslaughter in a Manhattan Court. He’s at a grave disadvantage since he is white, and the man who accidentally died is black. The family wants Perry punished. They plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Manhattan radicals rioted on Jordan Neely’s behalf to help ensure a guilty verdict.

They want Perry convicted, and he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Perry risked his life to save the people on a train. The two minority men who helped him were not charged. Mr. Perry is the only one who had Mr. Neely in a headlock.

Mr. Perry is a former Marine and an architectural student.

Interestingly, left-wing New Yorkers on Reddit spoke mostly in favor of Daniel Penny.

The lead detective claimed Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg told him “to remove exculpatory information.” Nothing would surprise me.


