Hey DoJ, CNN might have colluded with Antifa at the Capitol

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Uh oh, was CNN and an Antifa guy or guys in on the Capitol riot which now looks planned? You decide.

This is footage of CNN’s Jade Sacker inside the U.S. Capitol with far-leftist(s) John Sullivan celebrating after they allegedly infiltrated Trump supporters and incited a riot, “We did it!”

“You’re not filming this are you?” asks the Antifa guy.

“I’ll delete that shit,” he says.

They seem to be happy about this so-called “insurrection.” 

Oh, look, more Antifa video:

John Sullivan did act as a provocateur:

These are allegedly Trump supporters (I’m not convinced) and they planned the riot:

This was August. It is an inciteful Schumer, but he only had a handful of people so it didn’t go further:

