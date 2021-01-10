Pompeo exposes shocking numbers from the Twitter purge

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a shocking image from the Friday night Twitter purge of Republicans, which is ongoing.

On Friday, Twitter conducted a massive purge of anyone who veered from their narrative. They continue to remove the followers of anyone on the right.

Twitter actually told people that it was due to “phone verification” requests, and not a purge. They really do think we are all stupid.

Secretary Pompeo wrote, “This is how you create an echo chamber.” He included an image showing the unbelievable change in follower counts overnight for prominent Democrat and Republican accounts.

How can we heal and unite when they want to erase nearly half the country?

This is how you create an echo chamber… pic.twitter.com/aPDA37qKS0 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 9, 2021

