Pompeo’s chilling warning about Red China’s infiltration into America

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a chilling warning this weekend about the infiltration of Chinese communist ideology into all main aspects of American life by Red China’s agents.

Pompeo made the remarks during a speech Saturday at the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington.

He alerted state governors to the threat of agents of communist China influencing U.S. foreign policy by infiltrating think-tanks, public schools, the media, and the government.

For example, the far-left Washington Post publishes communist propaganda under the guise of “news.” It is paid for by the Russian and Chinese governments. [see Daily Caller link below]

The paper never tells its readers that these sections are paid propaganda, so they think that the pro-China stories are objective news. The Washington Post has done this for years.

Red China partners with over 100 colleges and universities. What could go wrong?

The film industry and sports, especially the NBA, have been bought to some degree by Red China.

Pompeo stated:

“Chinese consulates in New York, in Illinois, in Texas, and two in California, bound by the diplomatic responsibilities and rights of the Vienna Convention, are very politically active at the state level, as is the embassy right here in Washington, D.C.

Chinese Communist Party officials, too, are cultivating relationships with county school board members and local politicians – often through what are known as sister cities programs.

Many of you are familiar with Confucius Institutes. Confucius Institutes purport to have the sole purpose of teaching Mandarin language skills and Chinese culture.

A bipartisan Senate committee found last year in 2019 that the Chinese Communist Party controls nearly every aspect of the Confucius Institutes’ activities here in the United States.

Sadly, China’s propaganda campaign starts even earlier than college. China has targeted K through 12 schools through its “Confucius Classrooms,” the CCP’s program to influence kids in elementary, middle, and high schools around the world.

Do you know that we have no ability to establish similar programs in China? I’m sure that doesn’t surprise you.

President Trump has talked about reciprocity in trade. We should have reciprocity in all things. Today they have free rein in our system, and we’re completely shut out from theirs.

As of 2017, there were 519 of these classrooms in the United States. Beijing knows that today’s kids are tomorrow’s leaders.

We can’t ignore China’s actions and strategic intentions. The Chinese government has been methodical in the way it’s analyzed our system. It’s assessed our vulnerabilities and it’s decided to exploit our freedoms, to gain an advantage over us at the federal level, the state level, and the local level.”

Secretary of State Pompeo said “last year, a Chinese Government-backed think tank in Beijing produced a report that assessed all 50 of America’s governors on their attitudes towards China. They labeled each of you “friendly,” “hardline,” or “ambiguous.” Many of you in that report are referenced by name.”

Incase you missed it, here is the paid Chinese propaganda section in the @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/zDvARZtu3j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2018