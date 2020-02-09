VA Dems reak more destruction, will give driver’s licenses to illegals

As part of the Democrat national effort to mainstream illegal immigration, Democrats are now preparing to pass a bill to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. It is an invitation for massive illegal immigration.

In the end, they will never be deported and they will mostly vote for Democrats, primarily to get the freebies or the lax crime enforcement.

Democrats are ruining Virginia.

The Virginians in the south should secede and join West Virginia.

The bill successfully made its way through Virginia’s Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee on Wednesday with 11 Democrats voting yes against 5 Republicans who voted no.

“This is probably the No. 1 issue in the Latino [illegal alien] community,” Sen. Scott Surovell, a socialist Democrat who was the chief sponsor of the bill, said. “The bill would basically allow about 300,000 people to obtain a driver’s license.”

When all these anonymous people pour in, many of whom will be dangerous, Virginians probably won’t have guns to defend themselves. Democrats don’t care about the people. They are the party of illegal aliens and they do it for votes only.

From WWBT in Richmond:

Senate Bill 34, introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, would allow immigrants to obtain a driver’s license regardless of legal status. The applicant must prove they don’t have a social security or individual taxpayer identification number and submit a certified statement that their information is true. The bill had several amendments this legislative session.

House Bill 1211 introduced by Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, is an identical bill that also extends these rights to undocumented immigrants. Tran introduced a similar bill that died in subcommittee last year. If approved, the bills will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.