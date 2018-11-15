Poor Bill Nelson Doesn’t Get a Deadline Extension & Loses Votes

Florida is currently conducting a recount for the gubernatorial race between Republican Rick DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, and the Senate race between Republican Rick Scott and Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson.

THE MYSTERIOUSLY MISSING BALLOTS

Ballots have mysteriously disappeared in Palm Beach during the recount and there are no answers as to which ballots or what happened to them.

Frances Robles of The New York Times reported that Palm Beach County’s recount was missing votes and they were trying to figure out from which precincts the votes were missing.

They had to restart the count when their machines broke down and they haven’t met the deadline. The machine recount is over.

Sore loser Bill Nelson wanted an extension from the judge but didn’t get it. Even John King said Nelson can’t win at this point.

PALM BEACH TRIED & FAILED

We gave it a heroic effort, Susan Bucher said. We were timed out. Having not completed the machine recount, she uploaded Saturday results. — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) November 15, 2018

The Scott campaign reports that with 60 of 67 counties reporting, Mr. Scott’s margin in the Senate has risen by 54 votes — but with 40,000 votes that would need to be checked manually. — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) November 15, 2018

BROWARD COUNTY LOST 2,000 VOTES

That is a lot of votes to lose in one country. There is a swing of hundreds of votes to Scott. Altogether, Scott picked up 865 votes. All of this is so strange.

In an update, we just heard that Broward submitted their recount 2 minutes late so their entire recount doesn’t count. Broward officials said they were unfamiliar with the SOS website.

In Broward, it appears that under the machine recount, BOTH Senate candidates LOST votes. Nelson lost 1,385 while Scott lost 606. — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) November 15, 2018

THE ILLEGAL ABSENTEE BALLOTS WITH THE WRONG DATES

An email obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida shows that Florida Democrats were organizing a broad statewide effort to give voters altered forms to fix improper absentee ballots after the Nov. 5 deadline.

Democratic party leaders provided staffers with copies of a form, known as a “cure affidavit,” that had been modified to include an inaccurate Nov. 8 deadline.

They hoped a judge would allow them to violate the law and a judge did exactly that.

U.S. Chief Judge Mark Walker, an Obama appointee, ruled Thursday that voters should have until Saturday to correct signatures on ballots (4,000 of them), a move that could open the door for these ballots returned with altered forms to be counted. Republicans supporting Gov. Rick Scott, who leads U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by less than 13,000 votes in the recount, appealed the ruling.

it appears that mailing out the doctored forms, in order to harvest ballots where the legal deadline had passed, was likely a crime:

The Department of State, which oversees elections, raised concerns about the altered forms, arguing that making changes to state forms is a criminal offense in Florida. The forms were forwarded on Friday to federal prosecutors.

***

“Making or using an altered form is a criminal offense under Florida law,” wrote Bradley McVay, the state department’s lawyer, when he referred the altered forms circulated in Broward and three other counties to federal prosecutors.

When the Naples News contacted the Democrats involved, they were unrepentant.

Marco Rubio calls it fraud.

OVERVOTES AND UNDERVOTES

Now, on Friday, they will count the undervotes and overvotes by hand. The only way to avoid the recount — since they are within the margin — is for Nelson to concede but he won’t. Both Scott and former Governor Jeb Bush pleaded with him to give it up but he won’t.

A preview of what lies ahead. If democrat lawyers convince fed judge to throw out Florida law on determining voter intent, the manual recount of “overvotes” & “undervotes” will make hanging chads look like child’s play. https://t.co/f97smx7Lzu — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2018

THE MACHINE RECOUNT SHOWS RON DESANTIS WILL BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR

