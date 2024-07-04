Poor Dumb Media Was Betrayed! Had No Idea Biden Was Senile

The media is pretending they were betrayed by the Biden campaign. They want you to believe they had no idea, despite all the insane comments by Joe Biden for four years and longer. They are the ones who covered for him.

A CNN writer said:

At some point I’ll write longer on this, but I think part of the reason the Biden-must-go story has been so huge is that a lot of commentators/voters/even members of the press feel angry and betrayed. Many of us largely trusted Biden’s team when they insisted he was fine. The debate made very clear that he’s not fine. Initially, I think many of us felt some combo of pity for Biden and fear for the future. Now, I think there’s rising resentment at being had.

The New York Times and The Washington Post are in shock. Now that they know, they want Biden gone. If only they had known, they would have told us the truth.

You’ll love this one from the AP. They say Uncle Joe is sharp sometimes.

President Joe Biden’s conduct behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One, and in meetings around the world is described in the same dual way by those who regularly see him in action.

He’s often sharp!

He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled, and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes, he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly, and moves slowly around the room.

Biden’s occasional struggles with focus may not be unusual for someone his age. But at 81 years old and seeking another four years in the White House, the moments when he’s off his game have taken on a fresh resonance following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump. The president appeared pale, gave nonsensical answers, stared blankly, and lost his train of thought.

We all know he’s sharp as a bowling ball. The lies keep coming.

Somehow the vast majority of Americans knew — and said in poll after poll, year after year — that Biden was in cognitive decline and lacked capacity to do the job of president. The only ones who didn’t know was the media, who were kept in the dark and thus feel “betrayed”! https://t.co/Iyw5dVRTXs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 4, 2024

‘The conspiracy of silence between the press and the Biden administration to conceal President Biden’s grievous mental and physical state has brought our country to a unique level of peril, disorientation, and disillusionment.’ https://t.co/TldSc8BPO9 #FoxNews — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) July 4, 2024

Of course, they covered up Biden’s mental issues and did it well since they all colluded, and all the major media outlets are owned by about six companies.

They’re continuing the lies. Amazing. Nothing can get them to tell the truth and apologize. Absolutely nothing!

This is perfectly normal:

January 26, 2021. Not even a week in office. They told us this was perfectly normal. pic.twitter.com/JOSesUP7hV — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2024

2019. A preview of things to come. Biden clueless and Kamala cackling. pic.twitter.com/eADvOk7zqq — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2024

