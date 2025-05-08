Bernie Sanders’ Bizarre Excuse for Flying Around on Private Jets

Bernie is so much better than you peons. He can’t be expected “to wait in line” at United like the rest of us shlubs, so he travels on private jets.

Bernie Sanders, who is on a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, is a communist, calling himself a democrat socialist, which is basically the same thing. He is a big supporter of extreme environmentalism.

He’s a gas-guzzling supporter of The Green New Deal. AOC’s outline or FAQ (frequently asked questions) says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

Bernie Sanders: “You think I should wait on line at United? No apologies for my private jets.” Socialists are beyond parody pic.twitter.com/MF6dDHOiyE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

