Pope Leo’s War Against the President

As I wrote previously, Pope Leo XIV appears to have colluded with David Axelrod, after which he began a fierce campaign against President Trump before the midterms.

To Catholics, Popes aren’t infallible in all things, only in faith and doctrine. One mistake, an example of fallibility: Pope Leo this past week misquoted Scripture in Jesus’s name.

He said publicly, “Jesus told us, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, but woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic, or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.’”

I never heard a pope misquote Scripture, much less for a political agenda. Jesus never said anything like that.

The False Story

Now, suddenly, the Miami Herald claims that following his dispute with the Pope, Trump canceled an $11 million contract with Catholic Charities that were providing shelter and care for migrant children entering the United States.

That story is false and, coincidentally, very timely. It seems timed to support the Pope’s war against President Trump. One might suspect this will keep getting worse, and Axelrod, Obama’s wingman, is working in tandem with Pope Leo to separate Catholics from the Republican Party before the midterms.

Marching Against Bombs and Ronald Reagan

An Italian journalist, Paolo Mossetti, shared this information from an activist, along with a photo of a young Pope Leo. He marched with the Italian Communist Party against Ronald Reagan. So, is Pope Leo a liberation theologian at heart?

💥1983: meet a young Robert Prevost, the future Pope Leo XIV, protesting alongside other Catholic priests against the Cruise missiles installed by Reagan at the U.S. base in Comiso, Sicily. Prevost joined a march organized by the Italian Communist Party. (via @espressonline) pic.twitter.com/QHPpallBgJ — Paolo Mossetti (@paolomossetti) April 16, 2026

It’s alarming to read the comments on that post’s thread. So many think the Pope is “based” and “cool” because he marched with communists.

Asked about the decision to end the funding, HHS press secretary Emily Hilliard said the number of unaccompanied children in ORR care had dropped under the Trump administration.

“ORR is closing and consolidating unused facilities as the Trump administration continues efforts to stop illegal entry and the smuggling and trafficking of unaccompanied alien children,” Hilliard said. The decision not to renew the contract occurred on Feb. 16, according to HHS.

Catholic Charities was instructing migrants on how to evade ICE as they encouraged illegal immigration. Their funds were frozen in February with those of other NGOs that violated immigration law.

Marching with the Communists

This doesn’t mean the Pope is a communist, of course. The article on this link explains it away, but does it? His leanings are very left-wing, and he comes from Chicago. How much does he want to see President Trump fail?

We also keep reading online that priests say no one can question the pope. That might have worked years ago, but it doesn’t work for most of us now. I do fear it works with immigrants who can vote in November.

In response to the Pope pushing Islamists, conflating radical Islamists with normal Muslims, and claiming that we can all live in peace together, Daniel Greenfield wrote on X: In 1955, Algeria had 1 million Catholics and 140,000 Jews.” Today, there are 8,000 Catholics in Algeria and fewer than 200 Jews. Christians and Jews had lived in Algeria since Roman times. Now they’re gone.

Pope Francis filled the College of Cardinals with men of the left, and the choice of Pope Leo was the logical result. Pope Francis appointed 163 cardinals out of 243, and 135 can vote. Pope Francis appointed 108 of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote in the 2025 papal conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV. This means 80% of the voting electorate was composed of cardinals created by Francis. And we know how far-left and political he was.