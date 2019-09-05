Pope says get off fossil fuels & live a simpler life, then he jetted off to Africa

My Pope, Francis the Red, says governments must have the “political will” and take drastic action to fight climate change based on his communistic junk science. He wants humans to “repent and convert,” confusing religion with his extreme political beliefs.

He wants us to give up fossil fuels and live the simple life of cavemen as he tools around in his private jet and lives in a palace with lots of servants. Is it air-conditioned and heated with fossil fuels? Yes, it is.

GO SIMPLE, LIVE WITHOUT FOSSIL FUELS

In his Message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, an ecumenical celebration held on September 1, the Argentine pontiff encouraged the world to adopt “simpler lifestyles” and to abandon fossil fuels.

“Now is the time to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels and move, quickly and decisively, towards forms of clean energy and a sustainable and circular economy,” he said.

“We have caused a climate emergency that gravely threatens nature and life itself, including our own,” the pope said in his message for the Sept. 1 ecumenical day of prayer, according to NCR.

HUMANS ARE SELFISH FOR WANTING HEAT AND AIR-CONDITIONING

He thinks humans are messing up God’s creation.

“Tragically, the human response to this gift has marked by sin,” he said. Selfishness and self-interest have turned creation, which was meant to be a place of encounter and sharing, into “an area of competition and conflict.”

The Pope mixes politics with religion and sin.

We have forgotten who we are: creatures made in the image of God, called to dwell as brothers and sisters in a common home,” Francis said.

“Now is the time to rediscover our vocation as children of God, brothers, and sisters, and stewards of creation,” he said. “Now is the time to repent, to be converted.” JUST SAY NO TO CAPITALISM

The Pope doesn’t like capitalism.

“Let us choose life,” the pope said. “Let us say ‘no’ to consumerist greed and to the illusion of omnipotence, for these are the ways of death.”

Elsewhere in his message, Pope Francis suggested that humanity take advice on the environment from “indigenous peoples.”

GO INDIGENOUS

“Let us also learn to listen to indigenous peoples, whose age-old wisdom can teach us how to live in a better relationship with the environment,” he said.

The pontiff called upon humanity “to repent” of acting like tyrants over the earth, “to be converted and to return to our roots.” He counseled humanity to say “no to consumerist greed” and to “inaugurate farsighted processes involving responsible sacrifices today for the sake of sure prospects of life tomorrow.”

OFF TO AFRICA IN HIS PRIVATE JET WITH A BIG CARBON FOOTPRINT

Then he got on his gas-guzzling papal jet and flew to Africa.

He wants to kill off the modernization and progress in Africa.