President speaks to Fox & Friends about the Virus

President Trump spoke on Fox & Friends this morning and discussed the Wuhan Virus. He is very concerned about the stress on some of our hospitals, but he is courageous and committed to resolving this. You could hear the deep concern in his voice.

He brought up the amazing new Cov test and the hope the hydroxychloroquine might hold. The FDA has approved the drug for Cov-19.

The President talked about supplies coming into New York, the Comfort coming in, and that masks can be sterilized and used as can vents.

He said we will open up airlines before we close down the domestic flights.

If he hadn’t shut it all down, he said Dr. Fauci believes 2.2 million Americans could have died. If we continue to keep restrictions, we will lose 80,000 to 100,000 instead. We can’t take solace in low numbers of cases because this virus explodes, Dr. Fauci said.

Listen:

THE VIRUS IS LIKELY MUCH WORSE IN CHINA THAN WE HAVE BEEN TOLD

The Epoch Times reports the death toll in China could be 12 times the official figure. More than 21 million phones have disappeared and the Chinese must have phones to survive.

“Information provided by residents at the epicenter of the CCP virus in Wuhan, China, indicates that the real death toll there could be over 32,000, which is 12.7 times the official figure.”

“The Hubei provincial health commission announced on March 23 that in the whole of Wuhan, 2,524 people had died of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as novel coronavirus. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.”

Here is an excellent video on how the virus spreads:

