Portland Commish is happy the riot squad quit and with 150+ days of protests (riots)



















The entire riot squad of fifty officers quit after one of the officers was indicted for chasing down a rioter, who claimed to be a photographer, and hitting her as she tried to get up. He said he hit her by mistake. This took place on August 18, 2020, when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were attacking the police and set fire to the Multnomah County office building.

Hardesty uses police for her own protection and last year called police on her Lyft driver over an open window.

Commissioner Hardesty responded to the team’s resignation.

She wanted to abolish the riot squad, aka Rapid Response Team and is happy they all quit the squad. Hardesty said there was “a specific demand from the local racial justice movement was that we disband PPB’s Rapid Response Team.” The local racial justice movement is Antifa/BLM.

Hardesty is actually thrilled about the 150 plus days of riots, arson, looting by Antifa/BLM.

She writes:

Last summer, the entire world rose up to demand police accountability. It was an overdue demand that we fundamentally change community safety after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor joined the long list of Black community members unjustly killed by police across the country.

In Portland, we set the tone with 150+ days of protests. This was a remarkable dedication to racial justice that was praised by George Floyd’s brother Rodney after Officer Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Portland set the tone?!?

Maybe they should burn her house down if she thinks it’s such a good idea to set things on fire.

She calls for the city council to rethink community safety. Since she’s a big supporter of Antifa and BLM, we think we know where she is going with this and it’s what she has wanted all along — to defund the police.

Here are a few of those wonderful tone-setting events she made. note of:

Portland Police were hit with mortar fireworks from #antifa when they retreated from the riot. Antifa set a large fire on the side of the Justice Center that required police & the fire department to respond. pic.twitter.com/DzALkqfniP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Watch the moment federal officers rushed out to respond after #antifa set the @ICEgov facility on fire last night. Antifa barricaded the front of the facility to trap people inside while the building was on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NaXYzSJoj6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

Watch with the sound on: #Antifa in Portland continue their rampage through downtown, smashing up windows on businesses indiscriminately. The riot was organized to honor the life of amateur adult film performer #GeorgeFloyd on the anniversary of his death. pic.twitter.com/9jSpGNFOBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

