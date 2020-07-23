St Louis prosecutor tampered with evidence to charge Mrs. McCloskey

St. Louis homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey were charged with felony misuse of a firearm and a misdemeanor assault charge after waving guns at an unruly mob of ‘protesters’ who stormed through their private community. The couple said they were frightened and feared for their safety.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley stated in charging documents that the gun was “readily capable of lethal use,” referencing Mrs. McCloskey’s handgun. However, her handgun was NOT “readily capable of lethal use” at the time she used it to discourage the protesters. It was disabled by the couple so it could be used as a prop. The corrupt prosecutor had it fixed so Mrs. McCloskey could be charged.

Seriously, that’s what they did.

KSDK Reported:

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley ordered crime lab staff members to field strip the handgun and found it had been assembled incorrectly. Specifically, the firing pin spring was put in front of the firing pin, which was backward, and made the gun incapable of firing, according to documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Firearms experts then put the gun back together in the correct order and test-fired it, finding that it worked, according to the documents.

That was photographed by crime lab workers, so there is photographic evidence.

The McCloskeys said they made the gun inoperable so they could use it as a prop in a courtroom.

"It's disheartening to learn that a law enforcement agency altered evidence in order to prosecute an innocent member of the community," McCloskey's attorney Joel Schwartz said. Isn't that tampering with evidence? Shouldn't the prosecutor and his incompetent boss Kim Gardner be disbarred? WE BETTER NOT GIVE UP OUR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS The left-wing prosecutors are taking away our right to self-defense. From today's article by the WSJ Editorial Board: Even if the charges are dismissed, or the McCloskeys are pardoned after being convicted, again we have a public official responsible for upholding law and order wink at a mob while treating law-abiding citizens as criminals. If police cannot be counted on to deal with mobs, it's even more vital that law-abiding Americans are free to exercise their Second Amendment right to protect themselves.