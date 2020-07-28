Portland mayor wants DHS to negotiate with Antifa for a ceasefire

Mayor Ted Wheeler wants a ceasefire. The man is insane. There are violent rioters destroying Portland, trying to burn up a courthouse, and this mayor thinks the DHS is the problem. They call federal law enforcement, ‘forces,’ to make them seem like the military.
If he wants them out, all he has to do is let his police department do their job. Remove the rioters and protect the courthouse first, you lunatic.
Since when does the DHS have to negotiate with insane rioters?
Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 28, 2020
Here is Attorney General Bill Barr’s response:
ADDITIONALLY!
Why would we need to negotiate a "cease-fire"(your term Antifa Teddy👇) with a peaceful protest?#BarrHearing #AntifaTerrorists pic.twitter.com/XJkSMyRqJphttps://t.co/CR49GVuS4n
— ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) July 28, 2020
The mayor acts as lobbyist for the criminals.
Barr is not directly involved. He does not handle DHS. Barr is busy in DC doing his hero act. He has been irresponsibly lax in identiying and arresting funders and organizers of the nationwide terrorist movement. He has all the evidence he needs, just like he had all that evidence to acquit Flynn and sat on it for 15 months. Barr is quite dangerous, because he gives the appearance of fighting crime, which he is not doing.
Imagine if the election is stolen, Barr will be of no help.
Of Course:
