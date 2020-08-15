Portland ‘protesters’ beat cops, shine lasers in eyes, throw large river rocks & concrete at them

This is what officers deal with in Portland every single night because the officials in charge refuse to get the job done. The newly-elected District Attorney Mike Schmidt admits he is “old buddies” with an antifa militant who is campaigning to defund the police, abolish prisons, and demand reparations. The man was also heavily funded by George Soros.

Last night was a war zone.

In the evening hours of August 14, 2020, a group of a couple hundred people marched with several support vehicles following, blocking vehicular traffic. The lead marchers held heavy wooden shields. Many in the crowd were wearing helmets, gas masks, and other protective gear.

Just another night in Portland!

Police announced they would arrest people blocking the roads or use force. The group ignored the announcement as they have done every night for the past 90+ nights.

Police learned that the march was likely proceeding to the offices of the Portland Police Association (PPA) in the 1800 Block of North Lombard Street. During multiple previous demonstrations, individuals broke into the PPA office and lit arson fires, in addition to committing burglary, theft, and vandalism.

In order to avoid a repeat of those past events, Officers positioned themselves to block the marchers access to the PPA office.

Some members of the group began launching paintballs and other projectiles at officers. That’s when it became an unlawful assembly.

Police told them to disperse. If the group did not disperse immediately, they were subject to citation or arrest, as well as subject to the use of tear gas, crowd control munitions, or impact weapons. Despite several public address announcements, the group stood their ground, breaking the law.

LARGE RIVER ROCK, GOLF BALLS, COMMERCIAL FIREWORKS, CONCRETE BALL BEARINGS, FIRES, LASERS, PUNCHING OFFICERS

For hours, parts of the group continued to block streets and throw projectiles at officers.

As officers dispersed the crowd, individuals launched commercial-grade fireworks, golf balls, large river rock, palm-sized chunks of concrete (see attached photo), glass bottles, and ball bearings from slingshots at officers.

One officer was punched in the head multiple times, causing minor injury. The suspect was arrested but he is likely released already. Another officer was struck by an object, possibly a stick or bat, and suffered a minor injury.

Green lasers were shined in officers’ eyes. Several people with “press” affixed to them shined flashlights in officers’ eyes.

Multiple dumpster fires were set in traffic intersections. Some of the fires were set close enough to traffic that several cars had to swerve to miss them.

By 3:45 a.m., most of the protesters left the area.

Only four arrests were made.

Phillip J. Wenzel, 31, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Trevor W. Smith, 45, of Portland, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Raymond H. Kennedy, 26, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Joshua M. Warner, 25, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

WATCH THE VIDEOS, IT’S UTTER MADNESS

Antifa who was blocking the road gets all 4 tires slashed by Portland PD. pic.twitter.com/OMlB8NjSWJ — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 15, 2020

LAST NIGHT: Violent rioter insinuates to not be afraid to use a knife on Portland Police Antifa was reported to also be throwing “paint bombs” massive light bulbs filled with white paint, and glass bottles at Portland Officers pic.twitter.com/IUD9UMNcAx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 15, 2020

Gang of antifa black bloc march around Seattle breaking property with impunity tonight. #SeattleRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/A4ZAppuWce — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

why disbelief? these criminals do this stuff constantly, seemingly with impunity & local “leaders” appear most concerned with clapping back at federal officials who notice https://t.co/ELmthCxvIu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 15, 2020

Antifa rioters have started fires on the street again tonight in north Portland. Apparently a business owner tries to retrieve one of his dumpsters that was stolen and set on fire. He has to put out the flames himself. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/zOdxrTV1sr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Rioters have turned parts of north Portland into a war zone. Here, it takes a group of officers to make an arrest of an antifa militant. The person tries to steal a baton from police. Meanwhile, antifa legal observers get his info so they can bail him out. pic.twitter.com/GaxrFBV5ta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

A Portland resident caught up in the antifa protests says he was beat up. His head is bloodied. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/pO7uB3r3zJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020