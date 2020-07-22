Sen. Paul thinks Cuomo should be impeached for his catastrophic response to the virus

Sen. Rand Paul has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to be impeached over his COVID response, which resulted in the highest number of deaths in the nation, by far.

“The people we are lauding are actually making catastrophic decisions,” he said.

“I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached … for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes. … Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes,” Paul said on Fox News’s “Rundown” morning podcast.

THE LOCKDOWN DOESN’T WORK

Paul questioned the lockdown, especially since the virus is surging, despite the stringent shelter-in-place.

“New York had a lockdown and had 30,000 people die. New York had the worst death rate of any place in the world amidst a lockdown. So perhaps a lockdown didn’t do any good, and perhaps a lockdown killed our economy but didn’t do anything to stem the tide of a virus.”

Paul, a physician, said he thinks pandemic lockdowns “killed the economy but didn’t do any good for trying to contain the virus.”

“Under age 45, this disease we’re looking at is less dangerous than the seasonal flu. Above age 45, it’s more dangerous than the seasonal flu,” he said.