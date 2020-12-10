Portland socialists won’t give back the bail money

Bail funds were set up for the socialists/communists in Portland, burning, looting, and assaulting the police. In fact, Kamala Harris has promoted donations to these funds, and the Hollywood elite pours money into them. The bail enables them to get right out of jail.

As it happens, they aren’t returning the bail money when they get out. They’re keeping it. In essence, they’re getting paid to riot and loot.

Socialists/communists are supposed to live their so-called values and share. They are obviously frauds.

Some folks think that bail funds can sustain themselves because most bail eventually gets refunded. In Portland, bail paid is returned to the person arrested, not the person that paid the bail. We’ve paid over $100k in bail since May.

We’ve only had a few folks return their bail to us. If you’ve had your bail refunded, please consider sending it back to us if we paid it. You can return it via any of the methods found in the link in our profile. If you want to mail a check, DM for our mailing address.

