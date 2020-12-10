Portland socialists won’t give back the bail money

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Bail funds were set up for the socialists/communists in Portland, burning, looting, and assaulting the police. In fact, Kamala Harris has promoted donations to these funds, and the Hollywood elite pours money into them. The bail enables them to get right out of jail.

As it happens, they aren’t returning the bail money when they get out. They’re keeping it. In essence, they’re getting paid to riot and loot.

Socialists/communists are supposed to live their so-called values and share. They are obviously frauds.

