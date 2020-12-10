Remembering Sen Feinstein’s love affair with Maoist China

While she was chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Democrat Dianne Feinstein had a Chinese spy on her staff.

He was on her staff for twenty years.

Chinese intelligence recruited the top aide at her California office, and he reported back to China about local politics [and who knows what else], according to Politico.

Neither she nor her spy was interviewed insofar as we know.

Accused spy Russell Lowe, the former office director for Feinstein, presently serves as secretary general of the far-left Education for Social Justice Foundation, which seeks to “educate the public on unresolved historical conflicts, human rights, and crimes against humanity.” He is based in San Francisco.

DIANNE HAS BEEN VERY COZY WITH THE CHICOMS

Since 1979, Feinstein has been a devoted advocate for Chinese Communists in the Senate. She’s never wavered and her connections rise to the highest levels of the Chinese government.

As mayor of San Francisco, she established a “sister city” relationship with Shanghai, and it was a robust relationship by all accounts. She took her husband Richard Blum to China on a trip. They both formed a tight relationship to Shanghai Mayor Jiang Zemin.

Both Feinstein and Jiang rose to the highest levels in their careers and, as Jiang initiated a brutal crackdown against practitioners of Falun Gong, including mass imprisonments, beatings, torture, rape, organ harvesting, and murder, and engaging in alleged human rights atrocities against Tibetans. Feinstein never renounced her friendship with Jiang, in spite of these acts, The Federalist reports.

They even visited each other in the U.S. and China.

Feinstein and her husband dined with President Jiang in Zhongnanhai in Mao Zedong’s residence. They allegedly slept in his bed.

SHE PUSHED FOR INCREASED TRADE WITH CHINA

Her relentless support for increased trade with China continues even now, despite the fact that it hurts the American worker.

In May 1996, she penned an editorial in the Los Angeles Times calling for the United States to grant most-favored-nation trading status to China “on a permanent basis and get past the annual dance that is proving to be extraordinarily divisive and not at all helpful toward reaching the oft-stated goal: improvement in human rights,” The Federalist reports.

In March 1997, she was one of a handful of senators who were warned by the FBI that China might offer contributions to influence them.

By June 1996, the senator held a fundraiser at her home attended by President Clinton, Huang, and Xiaoming Dia, chairman of a Hong Kong-based investment company in which Lippo Group had owned a controlling stake until 1994.

Two years later, Huang’s employer pled guilty to campaign finance violations. It was determined he had a long-term relationship with Chinese Intelligence.

China is currently active in stealing our trade secrets and intellectual property. They also won’t address the enormous trade deficit with the United States.

IT WAS A LUCRATIVE RELATIONSHIP

In May 2000, Feinstein lobbied for making permanent normal trading relations with China. The measure ultimately passed. It helped pave the way for China’s entrance into the globalist World Trade Organization.

Hubby Richard Blum’s company invested more than $400 million in East Asia, with at least $90 million of it going to the China mainland. Those investments continued for years.

Throughout her career, as a self-described peacemaker, she often urged appeasement of the Chinese regime. She was an apologist for their abuses and urged restraint.

China is no different than Russia or any other totalitarian nation that abuses its citizens, but the money kept rolling in for her and her husband.

Over the years, she took a hardline against Taiwan and drew a moral equivalence between the U.S. and China.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that she is now cozying up to Iran’s foreign minister and lying about it.