Possible Blue Flu Pandemic in Atlanta! “Let It Burn!”

On Wednesday evening, after the Fulton County District Attorney announced criminal charges for two Atlanta police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks, a “higher than usual” number of Atlanta police officers called in sick for their shifts in zones 3 and 6, South Atlanta which covers the area where Brooks died. It appears to be a case of the Blue Flu.

Vince Champion, southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police officers, said police officers stopped answering calls mid-shift. The action is in response to charges against Officer Garrett Rolfe who is accused of murdering Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

“The union, we would never advocate this. We wouldn’t advocate a blue flu,” Champion said. “We don’t know the numbers. Apparently we’re learning that command staff are asking outlying counties for support and aren’t getting it.”

After mass walkouts among members of the Atlanta police department, the mayor began requesting assistance from mutual aid jurisdictions. Officers from these jurisdictions are refusing to respond to any call other than one for an officer down.

Just got this email from an Atlanta police officer: “Atlanta police officers are refusing to answer the radio and walking off of the job. The county can go screw themselves. If you want a society without police we’ll give you one. Let it burn!” — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 17, 2020

Text from APD officer: “I can confirm the walk-off is real. Whole shifts have left and overnight shifts are refusing to come in” — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 18, 2020

A spokesperson for APD called reports of a walkout “inaccurate.”

“Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate,” the spokesperson said. “However, the department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents throughout the city.”

Zones 3 and 6 cover south Atlanta, where Rolfe killed Rayshard Brooks after a June 12 DUI arrest turned into an altercation. Rolfe fired three bullets at Brooks as he fled with a taser in hand and shot it at the officer after punching and struggling with Officer Rolfe.

MEDIA SEES EVIDENCE

Other local media are seeing evidence of the walkout.

Atlanta INtown reports, “A drive around Zone 6 indicated there was not the usual APD presence. A Georgia State Patrol unit was handling a two-car accident at Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue around 9 p.m. The APD’s precinct at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center appeared empty. Down in Grant Park, the Zone 3 precinct was populated by Fulton County Sheriff units.”

Morale is very low in the police department. The officers who go into communities to protect and save black people are called racists.

When black officers were fired last week for tasering a black couple during the riots, the DA, Paul Howard, said they were participating in white supremacy culture. Howard is a racist.

