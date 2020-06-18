Reactions! SCOTUS rules admins can bind future admins to unlawful changes via memos

The ruling today bans the president from issuing an executive order to stop an executive order from a prior president, even one that was illegal. If SCOTUS likes an EO from one president, it can never be overturned. They are replacing the Constitution with themselves.

The President can write another executive order or appeal. It’s an election year and who knows if he will do it.

According to SCOTUS, the Obama Administration could start the program by executive action, but the Trump administration can’t rescind it by executive action.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote about the decision, “Under the auspices of today’s decision, administrations can bind their successors by unlawfully adopting significant legal changes through Executive Branch agency memoranda.”

He wrote further, “Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision. The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the Legislative Branch, Instead, the majority had decided to prolong DHS’ initial overreach by providing a stopgap measure of its own. In doing so, it has given the green light for future political battles to be fought in this Court rather than where they belong — the political branches. Such timidity forsakes the Court’s duty to apply the law according to neutral principles, and the ripple effects of the majority’s error will be felt throughout our system of self-government.”

Crying Schumer is back, he’s that happy:

.@SenSchumer pretends to get choked up as he celebrates SCOTUS invalidating Trump’s DACA repeal pic.twitter.com/dNDBVnlXTX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 18, 2020

Roberts probably hates Trump but appears to now be a left-winger.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Mark Levin is referencing the fact that the Supreme Court is legislating from the bench and they are allowing lawless executive orders to become law.

This week the Supreme Court did more damage to the rule of law and the Constitution than the rioters in the streets. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 18, 2020

Our Second Amendment could be next. Ammoland reports that Chief Justice Roberts appears to be reluctant to restore our Second Amendment rights.

From the moment Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, said in a prepared statement following the Supreme Court’s rejection of ten pending gun rights cases, that responsibility for this high court two-step “falls squarely at the feet of Chief Justice John Roberts,” the question that must be answered is this:

“Is the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court afraid of restoring the Second Amendment to apply equally to all citizens?” It is beginning to appear that way.

The National Rifle Association issued a statement: “The Bill of Rights specifically includes the right to keep and bear arms because self-defense is fundamental to the liberty of a free society. Today’s inaction continues to allow so-called gun safety politicians to trample on the freedom and security of law-abiding citizens. This fight is not over for the NRA.”

Chief Justice Roberts does it again. First, Obamacare. Now, DACA. What’s next? Our second amendment gun rights? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 18, 2020