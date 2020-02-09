Possible tolerant leftist arrested after plowing into GOP tent in Walmart

An attack on a Republican voter registration tent in a Jacksonville Walmart parking lot could have resulted in multiple deaths. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in the case, Gregory William Loel Timm, 27 after he was identified as the person who drove the van through the tent.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. More charges are pending until the investigation is completed.

The police aren’t sure it was politically motivated. In any case, the victims believe he was trying to kill them.

Timm does not appear to have a social media presence at this time.

If it is another tolerant Democrat, we will not be surprised.

Witnesses said the driver of the van, stopped the vehicle, get out of the van and took a video while making obscene gestures before he left.

“I thought he was going to slow down, but he didn’t and he gunned his engine and headed straight,” a volunteer with the Republican Party of Duval County who said she was narrowly missed by the car said.

#JSO has arrested the suspect who drove through the voter registration tent in the area of 11900 Atlantic Boulevard. Gregory Timm has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Driving While Driver’s License Suspended. pic.twitter.com/zGKbR2VTg0 — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2020

THE STORY

The shocking attack occurred at 3:50 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot, where six volunteers from the Duval County Republican Party were registering voters in a tent. There were several signs that read “Trump-Pence” and “Join the Landslide: Trump 2020″ near the tent.

That’s when Timm screeched up in his van, piled through the tent, and knocked it over.

Fortunately, no one was killed or hurt. But the incident sent shock waves among volunteers, who never expected that they could be killed for registering Trump voters.

The President weighed in:

Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with! https://t.co/1Pq0hOrzy2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020