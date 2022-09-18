Potential Crimes of Drs. Fauci, Collins, and the Scientific Community

Former CDC director Robert Redfield admitted that NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci knew he funded gain-of-function research and “misled Congress” when he denied it.” He also suggested Biden protects him.

“Tony and I are friends, but we don’t agree on this at all,” Redfield said in an interview published in Thacker’s Disinformation Chronicle newsletter.

“The potential for conspiracy is really on the other side,” Redfield said in the article published Thursday. “The conspiracy is Collins, Fauci, and the established scientific community that has acted in an antithetical way to science.”

Redfield was reported “very concerned” when at the outset of the pandemic, Fauci promoted theories that the pandemic originated in a Chinese wet markets and dismissed theories that it originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

He Became a Target

“I told Tony that I’m very concerned that he was championing this theory that it came from animals, but there is another theory: that it came from a laboratory,” Redfield added.

“Everyone had to agree to the narrative” of the “wet market” in Wuhan, not the Fauci-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology miles away. Otherwise, they’d become a target, Redfield explained.

Robert Redfield told former Senate Finance Committee investigator Paul Thacker that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci “knew” he funded gain-of-function research that makes viruses more dangerous and “misled Congress” when he denied it.”

Redfield said he tried to get a CDC team into China and Fauci cut him out of meetings.

“Everyone had to agree to the narrative” pushed by Fauci and then-National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from a “wet market” in Wuhan, not the Fauci-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology miles away, to avoid becoming a public target of the two officials, he said.

There is serious potential here for criminal prosecution.

THE CREATION OF A POTENTIAL CONSPIRACY THEORY

Redfield said he believes The Lancet 2020 letter that lumped in the lab-leak hypothesis with “conspiracy theories” was “orchestrated … under direction of Fauci and Collins, trying to nip any attempt to have an honest investigation of the pandemic’s origin.”

“There was nothing scientific about that letter. It was just an attempt to intimidate people,” he also said.

“I was threatened. My life was threatened,” he said.

“I have letters I got from prominent scientists that previously gave me awards, telling me that the best thing I could do for the world was to shoot myself because of what I said.”

He believes that “Fauci and Collins were behind a lot of” the conspiracy and “anti-Asian hate” claims about the lab-leak theory.

“[n]othing’s going to happen as long as the Biden administration is here.”

We Know Dr. Fauci Lied to Congress

Last summer, when asked about the research, Fauci denied that he lied before Congress.

“Sen. Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement. This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function,” Fauci told Paul.

“Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about,” he added during a July Senate hearing.

In the interview, Redfield also noted that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the early stages of the pandemic made a “decision to put Fauci out in the public,” and it “was never the (Trump) White House blocking us at CDC from publicly addressing the pandemic. It was HHS.”

Fauci lied a lot. It’s a potential criminal matter.

Fauci blamed Rand Paul for taking his natural immunity comments out context. So I dug up the whole video and unsurprisingly Mr Little Shit is lying again. Yes, the lady had an allergy but Fauci’s statement unambiguously had nothing to do with that.

@ 30:00 https://t.co/2McIpepaUe https://t.co/mSzrFSuMrH — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 16, 2022

The Chair of The Lancet committee said the US government didn’t tell us the truth about the origin of COVID. He corrected the host, who frantically tried to say it came from animals. This is another potential crime.

Jeffrey Sachs went on CNN to explain that the origin of Covid has been covered up but talking head/stenographer @IsaCNN didn’t want to hear any of that. She dismissively asserted muh natural origin because muh studies. To his credit, Sachs didn’t let her get away with it. pic.twitter.com/EN3YicXvoW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 16, 2022

