This Is a Headline: Biden’s “First Major Step to Fight America’s Racist Roads”

Joe Biden’s inept transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, is on the case of “racist roads.” The insane headline reads, Biden administration announces first major step to fight America’s racist roads.”

It’s part of the Biden plan to redo America’s infrastructure and so-called racist roads. Our infrastructure is in the hands of Joe Biden. Scared yet?

What president accuses his countrymen of racism and building racist roads? He hates America.

The MSNBC article states:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that $104.6 million in federal funds coming from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will go toward a plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a highway built to bisect Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood and its epicenter of Black business, Paradise Valley.

The funds are being allocated to Detroit as part of a $1.5 billion grant program called Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, for states to move critical projects forward.

Congress or the American people don’t have to agree to this.

If you look into what they are planning, it sounds like another climate extremism fiasco.

According to the AP:

Detroit’s project would create a slower-speed boulevard that aims to improve safety by removing a steep curve and adding LED lighting, while removing 15 old bridges and two stormwater runoff pump stations and building out wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings. Slower speed, wider sidewalks, and bike lanes? We don’t trust their intentions. Is it about roads or climate extremism?

