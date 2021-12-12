Potential Upcoming DEF Shortage Could Spell Disaster

















More on the DEF shortage (diesel exhaust fluid), aka AdBlue.

Australians are very concerned about agriculture, mining, and transport industries as they face a potential crisis over a global exhaust fluid shortage that threatens to bring the nation’s diesel engines to a halt. It should come to a head by summer, Investment Watch reports.

The world faces a major shortage of a key ingredient in diesel fuel.

The crucial ingredient in question is urea, which helps to reduce emissions – a mandatory requirement of many diesel vehicles, including both trucks and private vehicles.

It’s another potential disaster in the supply chain. Since most DEF is produced in China, and they are withholding supply, we can guess that they are trying to weaken their enemies in the West.

Australia stops without it and the CCP did promise to get even with them for calling for a probe of the origin of coronavirus and ties to China.

The US will have problems without it too and it’s likely coming here.

Watch:

