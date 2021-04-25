Powerful clip that should alarm everyone about our basement president









Watch this short, powerful and terrifying video of how to steal an election in the greatest Republic to ever exist.

Please recall the following conference call from June 2020 where the cabal of Democrats said they plan to keep Biden in the basement.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has had a key role in getting senile Joe Biden elected, and he had a plan to do that. He kept him in the basement and brought him out periodically to give a canned speech on some key issues.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,’” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement,” he said with a knowing laugh. “Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

We’ve been had!

Watch:

Related