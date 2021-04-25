Quick look at legacy of George Bush, BFF to corporate media









Geroge W. Bush is trashing the America First movement, the former president, and his supporters. Steve Cortes took a quick look at George W. Bush’s legacy by the numbers.

He caused the loss of 4,424 Americans in a needless, senseless war in Iraq that did not make America one iota safer.

Bush lost 4.6 million manufacturing jobs. He welcomed China into the World Trade Organization in 2001 on terms extremely beneficial for China and damaging to American manufacturers, particularly in the middle part of the country.

He also said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020. He wrote in Condeleeza’s name. Fine, he represents the past.

George W. Bush, new BFF of corporate media, is on-air everywhere maligning our America First movement. Let’s look at W’s disastrous legacy, by the numbers…#ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/08huYiQFKs — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 25, 2021

