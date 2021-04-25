Dems are extremely nervous about this Maricopa audit









Rachel Maddow starts off the discussion of the Maricopa audit stuttering and then continues by demonizing the audit before anything comes of it. Democrats are setting up a scenario so if the non-partisan auditors do find anything, Democrats can say it’s fraudulent.

Maddow made note of the failed lawsuits but didn’t even mention that most of the lawsuits were dismissed on technicalities with no one looking at the evidence. She went from that to Trumpists to conspiracy theorists to partisan this to partisan that, indoctrinating her viewers.

If they are so confidant the election is so secure, so perfect, shouldn’t they welcome this audit to end the conversation once and for all or at least slow it down?

Watch:

