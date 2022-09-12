Good News, BBC Says The Great Reset Is a Conspiracy Theory

The BBC says The Great Reset is a conspiracy theory. Well, that’s a relief. Really good news, except for one thing. Everything the World Economic Forum is doing appears to have the same effect as most so-called conspiracy theories about The Great Reset said it would.
The WEFs are determined to use the opportunity presented by the pandemic to reset the world for a more sustainable future and eliminate all income inequality – except for theirs.
The BBC, another worthless media outlet with one-sided opinions on everything, can’t understand how people — conspiracy theorists — have hijacked The Great Reset.
Aside from the World Economic Forum’s attachment to Maoist China and Schwab’s closeness to China since 1978, we have some concerns but don’t want to sound like CONSPIRACY THEORISTS.
THIS IS WHY
Klaus Schwab, founder and chief of the World Economic Forum, explained the idea behind the Great Reset in an article on this link that accompanied the launch:
“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future,” Schwab said.
The obvious problem with this is who appointed him and his wealthy forum members to reset the world?
The Resetters, based on the Schwab book, The Great Reset, came up with this diagram, which the BBC says it’s not specific. However, what is specific is the leftist and all-encompassing nature of the goals such as Inclusive Design, LGBTI inclusion, gender parity, circular economy, corporate governance, global governance, digital identity, the fourth industrial revolution, and so on.
Klaus Schwab wants to be the COVID passport provider of the world. It’s a bit lofty a goal since no one elected him.
Klaus Schwab certainly thinks he’s changing the world to suit his worldview.
“Let’s also be clear. The future is not just happening; the future is filled by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world,” Schwab said.
The launch page mentions the stakeholder economy he is considering for all of us.
THE STAKEHOLDER ECONOMY “TO IMPOSE THE STATE OF THE WORLD”
Schwab said there are two conditions. “The first one is that we react all as stakeholders of larger communities, so we serve not our only self-interests, but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility.” Second, we “collaborate.”
Schwab wants these elites “to engage into very action and impact-oriented issues to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”
In other words, Schwab and his elitist allies have taken it upon themselves to “impose the state of the world,” but he adds his allegedly higher moral purpose to sell it. They will be honorable stakeholders serving the community. Additionally, they will be kind enough to “collaborate.” That is the second condition.
INFILTRATING GOVERNMENTS
Mr. Schwab also boasted of infiltrating the world’s governments at the highest levels. they bragged about sending out 7,000 leaders to their governments at the last forum.
MICROCHIPPING
Mr. Schwab and his forum members see everyone microchipped in the next ten years.
Certainly, in the next ten years, everyone will be implanted with chips, he says. It will enable direct communication between our brain and the digital world.
Once chipped, we don’t need to do a thing to reach the digital world.
Schwab says, “Yes, you talk, and you say, ‘I want to talk and be connected with anyone now.’”
First, you will have personalized bots with AI, according to Schwab. The robot will not only be your “assistant for manual work,” but “it can be an intellectual partner for you.”
ESG
Schwab’s operatives like Larry Fink of BlackRock are busy altering our stock exchange out of capitalism into stakeholder capitalism which isn’t capitalism at all. Instead of profit guiding the market, leftist social goals like climate change extremism will.
The problem with ESG is the elites who have all the money get to control all investors. For example, if the elites with the money want Exxon to abandon oil and gas, they only have to keep lowering their ESG score.
EAT BUGS AND GET OUT OF YOUR CARS
They are trying to convince people to give up meat, eat bugs and stop driving around in cars.
They are pushing their leaders to destroy oil and gas, share cars, take over a third of the farms, and give up home ownership.
Joe Biden’s HUD is eviscerating single-family home ownership, and companies — mostly BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard — are buying single-family homes and renting them.
THE GREAT RESET ADVISOR
Yuval Noah Harari is the advisor to Schwab and the WEF members. He says ridiculous things, and they eat it up.
He calls soldiers and farmers the “useless people” and wonders what they’ll do with all these useless people once they advance the world with AI. They might redistribute the wealth, especially if they find some use for them.
BUILD BACK BETTER
Great, the BBC says there is no valid conspiracy theory. Such a relief.
