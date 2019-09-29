“Prayerful” Pelosi Says She Doesn’t Care If She Loses the House

Speaker Pelosi is trying to make Ukraine-Trump into the Trump-Russia 2.0 without mentioning the Joe Biden confession to extortion of Ukrainian officials with US aid. She claims she didn’t want to impeach and has been “prayerful” over this. She hoped beyond hope that it wasn’t corruption.

Oh, man, that makes one’s skin crawl.

She also pretended she doesn’t care if she holds onto the House. Perhaps she isn’t pretending and lies so often she’s convinced herself that she is Ms. Virtuous.

“Heading into the next election cycle, do you have any anxiety at all about any of the stuff we’re talking about or anything we’re not talking about impacting your ability to hold control of the House in 2020?” Tribune CEO Evan Smith asked.

“It doesn’t matter,” Pelosi replied. “Our first responsibility is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

We need a ‘John Hancock’ moment from House Democrats.

She’s not telling the truth. All of this hysteria over another fake scandal is to win it all. They are control freaks.

Yet, she will not have her members actually vote on the record for impeachment because she obviously wants to hold onto the House no matter what.

Shamelessly, Pelosi hides behind scripture and the Constitution.

The speaker’s continued response suggests they understand the evidence isn’t there to impeach Trump because they have already moved past the allegations to now claim a cover-up is underway.

“I think right now, there’s a cover-up of the cover-up,” Pelosi said.

Lindsey Graham called her bluff and said If you think the president did something wrong, vote to open up an impeachment inquiry.