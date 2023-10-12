Prediction of Terror Attacks in the USA and EU

Russian President Putin is sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and blames the US Middle East policies for the problems between Israel and Gaza. I hope Progressive Democrats and the bureaucrats in the DC swamp are happy to know they are on the same side as Putin, who is weaponizing the conflict.

We reported about the speeches this morning from Hamas leaders who are very proud of the Saturday massacre in southern Israel. Khalid Marshal called for jihad throughout the world, and particularly Israel, on Friday the 13th and before and after that date.

We have a lot of people in this country now who agree with these demons. We’ve seen them out on the streets praising the horrific slaughter of Jews, chanting, “Glory to the murders.”

Brother Rachid thinks there will be terror attacks in the US and Europe. That is a logical guess. We can thank the scum in DC, especially the White House, for opening our borders and letting single military-age men come in from countries that hate us.

Arm up, America. Politicians have made your country far more dangerous. They’ve made the world far more dangerous. They lost their sense of what is right.

My own analysis based on Mashal’s speech: 1. I predict possible terrorist attacks next Friday (or even before), in European countries and the U.S. against Jewish targets, and also American targets 2. I predict protests, in Muslim countries and in western countries, led by… — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 11, 2023

