Pres. Trump Gives Criminal Justice Reformer Alice Johnson Full Pardon

Friday afternoon President Trump signed a full pardon for the remarkable Alice Johnson. Twenty-four years ago, as a first time, nonviolent drug offender, she had been sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison. In 2018, When the president heard her story of personal rehabilitation and devotion to helping others, he arranged for Alice’s release.

This pardon came the day after Ms. Johnson delivered an electrifying, moving speech at the Republican National Convention, where she told of her journey towards faith, redemption, volunteerism, and work for criminal justice reform.

As she so eloquently stated, while commenting on Mr. Trump’s compassion, “I couldn’t believe it. I always remembered God knew my name, even in my darkest hour. But I never thought a president would.”

After signing the document President Trump said, “That means you can do whatever you want in life, and just keep doing the great job you’re doing.”

Sitting beside Trump, Alice Johnson fought back tears, and the two bowed their heads in prayer, as reporters were ushered from the room.

No questions. Nothing more needed to be discussed, because these two stalwarts, each in their unique way, have lived up to Ben Franklin’s timeless observation, “Well done is better than well said.”

Watch: