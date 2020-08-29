‘Batshit crazy meth…mobs’ from WI to OR to DC escalate

Author, TV commentator Michelle Malkin calls the rioters destroying our major cities “batshit crazy meth monkey mobs” and she has a point. The sociopaths, who seem to have endless funds, are escalating. They are now talking murder and some attempted to burn police officers alive in Seattle this week. Police are abused in our major cities and the city fathers have not responded appropriately. Their support is for the rioters.

MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis devolved into riots again this week after a black man killed himself. Rumors went around that it was a police involved shooting although it wasn’t. That was the excuse for looting and property destruction.

To give you an example of how sociopathic they are, take the way they treat the police. The rioters in Minneapolis hit an officer with a metal trash can lid. He was barely conscious as he fell to the ground. That brought cheers from the lunatics. This is disgraceful, but this is what the city leaders think is acceptable abuse of the police.

Watch:

They’re also racists. Communists are always racists in the end, no matter how much they claim otherwise.

BLM protester in Minneapolis overnight to Asian American journalist: “F— you, you f—ing chink” pic.twitter.com/PsyRHPtsbp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2020

SEATTLE LOOKS TO MURDER

On Wednesday, Seattle rioters tried to burn police alive. The rioters in various cities are now trying to outdo one another. They’re escalating in the face of lax prosecutorial and administrative leadership and no repercussions.

In this case, there were some arrests.

#Antifa militants in Seattle used quick-drying cement to barricade a police precinct door while simultaneously setting the building on fire. One man from Alaska has been arrested & is now in federal custody pending federal charges. #SeattleRiots https://t.co/RxjsXsYcxI pic.twitter.com/K4l5p5lYrX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

The rioters are showing up at the home of the President of the Seattle Police Offers Guild, threatening him:

KENOSHA AND THE ‘MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS’

Then there’s Kenosha and the ‘mostly peaceful protests‘ as CNN reporters would say:

Check out this extended cut I put together from my reporting in #Kenosha with new footage. Here is a preview! The full video is available on my Patreon page and you don’t need to be a patron to have access, check it out and share! -TheVenturaReport

Link –https://t.co/ruFtNT3uq6 pic.twitter.com/aOVnOET32r — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 28, 2020

At the same time, you have clueless dingbats reporting fake news to Americans:

What a clueless comment by @KirstenPowers: “there’s very little rioting” despite sustained rioting in many major cities for months now. She’s either lying or she needs to get out of her bubble. She spends some time here in Seattle yet misses the frequent riots and violence? pic.twitter.com/dmykNHOKzS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2020

The residents of Kenosha are very afraid, and they should be. Currently, federal officers have Kenosha under control. Other blue cities will not accept help from the President.

D.C., THE NATION’S CAPITAL

We reported earlier about the mob that attacked Ron Paul, his wife, and two friends, but it’s only just begun. He described a pretty horrific situation.

Somehow, these thousands of people have the money to take over D.C. for the weekend, allegedly in honor of MLK Jr.

Black Lives Matter mob viciously attacks police officers in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/pX7SNB5P2L — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020

They’re traveling from all over:

Anthony Paul Harrington, who is traveling with another Portlander arrested at an #antifa riot, boasts about how he wasn’t ultimately arrested by DC police last night. He was live streaming from a hotel. His social media is filled with posts from the Portland riots. pic.twitter.com/BzPDQtMqx0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2020

Here’s more of the sociopaths:

After all is said and done with the DNC and RNC, the choice comes down to this: Batshit crazy meth monkey mobs…or decency. https://t.co/QRwgmGn7Ik — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2020