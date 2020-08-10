President abruptly escorted from the podium today but he’s back

Several minutes after initially taking the podium, someone – who appeared to be a Secret Service agent – told the president something before Trump stopped and walked out of the room.

“Excuse me?” the president said to the agent before exiting.

The President said on leaving the Briefing Room, he was taken to the Oval Office, not the bunker. He said he waited a few minutes until the Secret Service said it was safe for him to return to the Briefing Room, where the windows overlook the North Lawn and fenceline.

The president returned and said it “seems” a person was shot by Secret Service and has been taken to the hospital.

There is reportedly no threat to the Capitol.

Watch:

The moment @realDonaldTrump cut his briefing short and was led out of the room by @SecretService. The US President said there had been a shooting outside the @WhiteHouse. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/urvBUcIIiu — Brian O’Donovan (@BrianOD_News) August 10, 2020