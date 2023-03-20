President Andres Obrador Blames US “Lack of Love” for Fentanyl Crisis

Andres Obrador Blames US “Lack of Love” for Fentanyl Crisis –

Not Open Borders, Not His Narco Nation

In a condescending speech, Mexican Narco President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed America’s rampant fentanyl crisis on a “lack of love.” We don’t hug our children enough. His role as the narco-nation president and Biden’s role as a narco-enabler with open borders is ignored. Obrador is a communist and singled out Republicans for his criticism.

A lack of values contributes to some problems, but Biden’s lack of values is number one in this crisis.

Obrador denied the drug is manufactured in Mexico and refused to cooperate on efforts targeting fentanyl labs inside Mexico.

During a news conference, Andres Obrador claimed that the deadly China-produced drug destroys hundreds of thousands of American households because parents don’t hug their children enough.

We can’t answer for Mexican values, but dealers don’t have any and are overrunning the dangerous narco nation of Mexico.

Last year, over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder was found in the U.S., taking the lives of 700,000 Americans.

The president repeatedly said that people in his country don’t consume the drug, attributing it to Mexico’s close-knit family values. He also called U.S. drug policies a failure, reports Townhall.

“There is a lot of disintegration of families…there is a lot of individualism…there is a lack of love, of brotherhood, of hugs and embraces,” López Obrador said, according to the Associated Press. “That is why they (U.S. officials) should be dedicating funds to address the causes.”

He won’t blame his drug dealers and Joe Biden. He loves open borders because it supports his nation financially. Those are his values.

OBRADOR MOCKS REPUBLICANS

After Republicans discussed US military intervention, Obrador mocked them during a Thursday press conference. He said the proposals are “Robocop” and “authoritarian” thinking. At the same time, he won’t do a thing to help, and Joe Biden won’t do a thing to make him cooperate.

He said a U.S. military presence inside his country would represent an unacceptable infringement of Mexican sovereignty.

“We want to be clear about our position,” López Obrador said. “We will not allow any foreign government to mingle, and let alone foreign armed forces, in our territory.”

According to the DEA, Mexico, and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States.

U.S. authorities estimate that most illegal fentanyl is produced in clandestine Mexican labs using Chinese precursor chemicals. Mexican cartels press most illegal fentanyl into counterfeit pills made to look like other medications like Xanax, oxycodone, or Percocet, reports Associated Press.

