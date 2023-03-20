“This Is Ridiculous!” CNN Crew Robbed in San Fran While Reporting on Crime

A CNN crew was robbed in San Francisco while reporting the city’s rampant crime problem. CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said the crew’s rental car was vandalized and their bags stolen. Their bags contained their driver’s licenses and passports. This all took place while she was interviewing the network.

Lah said that their security guard “tried to grab the crooks.” He ended up only getting a photo of the license plate of the criminal’s getaway car.

She was robbed before on location!

The robbers were done in four seconds. Security did stop them from stealing more bags.

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/3zcCzckavW — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here, and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough,” she wrote, explaining that she was in the city “doing a story about voter discontent” because of “rampant street crime.” San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/Hi7UPSG5g5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023 She was able to fly back without her ID and passport since Southwest Airlines was “very used to my lack-of-ID problem” because “so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen.” The airline gave Lah her ticket after a brief security check. Sources in Oakland warned Lah that gas stations near the airport had been a frequent target for thieves. “Teams here in Oakland say passengers show up crying bc their bags are all stolen, all in seconds,” she said.

According to the New York Post, The progressive city has been experiencing surging crime, open-air drug dealing, and robberies over the last few years, which led to the recall of soft-on-crime District Attorney Chesa Boudin last June. Though overall crime slightly decreased in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same timeframe last year, robberies continue to climb — there have been 525 reported robberies in San Francisco since Jan. 1.

Lah’s bag was found, but CNN producer Jason Kravarik’s bag was not. It’s a partially happy ending.

We must add, this is crime and justice in a 100% Democrat city.

