President asks Cruz to argue the Texas case if SCOTUS hears the suit

President Trump asked Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) to present the case from his state’s attorney general before the Supreme Court should the Court agree to hear the lawsuit, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The case seeks to invalidate several key battleground states’ election results based on their illegal changes to the election processes. The lawsuit states that they disenfranchised Texas voters.

The lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) seeks to void Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan’s vote certifications. He argues that the results are “tainted” by the last-minute changes to those states’ election processes.

The court has not yet agreed to hear the case on its merits. On Tuesday, the Court rejected efforts to seek emergency relief with an injunction by pro-Trump attorneys attempting to overturn Pennsylvania’s results in a separate case.

The Left is harshly criticizing the lawsuit, as is social media.

Currently, 19 states have joined the Texas lawsuit, and President Trump signed onto the case.