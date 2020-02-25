President calls out Harvey Weinstein’s dear friends — Hillary, Michelle

President Trump was asked what he thought about the Weinstein verdict and told the reporters he was “never a fan” of Weinstein. He pointed out that the rapist was close to many prominent Democrats.

“I was just not a fan of his, I knew him a little bit, not very well, I knew him because he was in New York, not a person that I like,” he added.

“I will say, the people that liked him were the Democrats, Michelle Obama loved him, loved him! Hillary Clinton loved him, and he gave tremendous money to the Democrats,” he said.

The President said Democrats should refund any donations that they received from Weinstein in the past.

President Trump added that he was not very familiar with the case but was happy that it sent a strong message to predators across the nation.

“I think that from the standpoint of women I think it was a great thing, it was a great victory and sends a very strong message,” he said.

The media is bashing him for his comments — as usual.

US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Michelle Obama for publicly praising Harvey Weinstein before he was a convicted rapist.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama seemed to adore Weinstein when she thanked him for appearing at a Film Symposium at the White House.

“I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse,” she gushed. “The fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen to all of you should say something not about at me or about this place, but about you. Everybody here, here because of you.”

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and rape. He currently faces 25 years in prison in New York and was taken into custody immediately upon sentencing. He faces trial in Los Angeles after this verdict is handed down. Sentences would be consecutive since they are in separate states.

Weinstein is in Bellevue Hospital after suffering high blood pressure and heart palpitations after the verdict was read.