President calls out Jeff Sessions as he heads for a runoff

Jeff Sessions did not win Alabama outright and is headed for a runoff.

In a Wednesday tweet, the President called Sessions out as he attempts to reclaim his Alabama Senate seat after Super Tuesday’s primary.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”

Sessions promoted himself as a Trump loyalist, but the President has looked at it differently.

Trump said he wouldn’t interfere in the primary and was happy with recent comments by Sessions. But he’s still angry that Sessions betrayed him and let the Russian collusion farce go on by recusing himself. For his part, Sessions says he was taking the moral and just path. However, he recused immediately after his appointment and should have turned the job down if he knew he was going to bow out of the most important probe of Trump’s political career.

Trump also retweeted an AP story that Sessions’ challenger Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, had advanced to the runoff.

IT’S CLOSE BUT TUBERVILLE IS AHEAD

With over 90% of the vote counted, Sessions, at 31.6%, was set to finish just behind Tuberville’s 33.4%. It proves how the president’s support can be make-or-break for Republican campaigns across the country — especially in heated primaries.

Sessions and Tuberville will face off in the runoff on March 31.

The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate, in the general election.

Jones is a far-left horror show who pretends he’s a moderate. He has the backing of Soros groups, MoveOn, and so on. If he gets back in for six years, he will do a lot of damage.