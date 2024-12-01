Nearly 60,000 Migrant Criminals Running Around NYC

If you are wondering about the stunning reversal of Governor Kathy Hochul and, to some degree, Mayor Adams, who now wants to work with Donald Trump, wonder no more. The main reason is migrant crime. Migrant gangs and other criminals have taken over the streets.

ICE reported that there are more than 58,000 criminal aliens in the sanctuary city of New York City alone.

The New York Post analysis found that 58.000 illegal migrants are criminals or are facing criminal charges.

As The Post states, “Of the 759,218 illegal-border crossers living in the Big Apple the feds were aware of as of Nov. 17, a jaw-dropping 58,626—7.7%—were either previously convicted of crimes or had criminal charges pending.”

Of those 58,626 migrants, over a thousand are suspected or known gang members.

In September, ICE officials told The Post that 75% of people arrested in Midtown Manhattan for serious crimes, including assault and robbery, are migrants.

Democrats Didn’t KNow Sanctuaries Would Harbor Criminals

New York City is a sanctuary for criminals. However, NYC officials have been flying some of these illegal migrants to other states, even those that are not sanctuaries.

Kenneth Genalo, ICE Director for New York City, believes it would take a lifetime to deport the migrant criminals.

“In New York City, it would take a lifetime to clear the city of the criminals that we have.” If the status quo remains the same, Kenneth Genalo said after the election.

“We need additional resources,” insisted the 33-year ICE veteran. He oversees nearly 400 staffers as regional director of the NYC-area office.

Since the immigration crisis began in the spring of 2022, more than 223,000 migrants have entered the Big Apple.

Genalo didn’t say how the agency will transform under Trump. Mr. Trump plans to launch a mass deportation of illegal, criminal migrants after being sworn in as president in January.

But Genalo’s very “frustrated” over New York’s sanctuary laws preventing migrant criminals from being rounded up and deported under his watch that he wants to testify before the City Council and “educate” its far-left majority about the damage these policies are causing.

