‘Shocked’ DOJ will change the ‘extreme’ sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone

The Department of Justice is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were “shocked” at the stiff sentence being sought [for lying to House Democrat hacks who were trying to entrap him]. As it turns out, the top officials at the DOJ were told something entirely different about the sentencing recommendation.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night,” an official told Fox News. “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.”

Can you imagine the gall to brief the top brass one way and then do something entirely different? This is more evidence of a deep state of unelected bureaucratic hacks who think they should be in charge.

Everyone should have been shocked by a sentence of 87 to 108 months for a 67-year-old lobbyist and gadfly who appears to have lied and let loose with a meaningless threat to a witness. The witness begged the judge to give Stone probation.

It made the Department look vengeful and incompetent.

“EXCESSIVE AND GROSSLY DISPROPORTIONATE”

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses.,” the source told Fox News.

I live in New York and I see Democrat officials releasing MS-13 and other scoundrels with no bail. By that standard, Stone should get probation.

President Trump tweeted about the sentencing recommendation early Tuesday morning. “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice.”

It sounded like he would pardon Stone.

The DOJ said they decided to reduce the sentence before the President’s tweet and have had no contact with the President in this matter.

The Democrats, including the Democrat DOJ, tried to trap Stone for allegedly working with Wikileaks, only he didn’t work with them. So, they got him for lying. Meanwhile, the Democrats in the IRS and in Hillary’s or Obama’s camp lied their heads off under oath. Nothing happened to them.

In the recommendation, they acted as if the ‘threat’ was serious, and charged him as if he was a Mafia Don.

The original sentencing recommendation is HERE.