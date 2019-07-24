President infuriated ‘basement server guy’ will advise Mueller at hearings

The President is irate that a lawyer for the “basement server guy” who destroyed Hillary’s hard drives will advise Mueller at today’s hearings.

“So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long-time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers,” the president wrote. “What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the ‘basement server guy’ who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!”

He also wrote on Twitter: “It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!

The problem with the first tweet is that the lawyer shouldn’t be impugned for representing a sketchy person. The real concern is it violates the rules and this is the lawyer who worked on the poorly-written obstruction portion of the Mueller report. Democrats want to impeach the President over obstruction and are hoping to get something on collusion.

AARON ZEBLEY GOES TO HEARINGS

Sometime this past week, Mueller issued a last-minute request asking that his former deputy special counsel, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in at both hearings and allowed to testify alongside him.

“Mr. Zebley has worked closely with Mr. Mueller for years,” The New York Times notes. “He worked alongside the special counsel during his 22-month investigation, served as his chief of staff when Mr. Mueller was F.B.I. director and followed him into private practice at the WilmerHale law firm. Mr. Zebley filled a similar role on the special counsel’s team, coordinating it and serving as a go-between with the Justice Department.”

The significance of this is Aaron Zebley, a close deputy to Mueller, worked on the obstruction of justice portion of the bogus Russia investigation. On July 10, the DOJ prevented Zebley’s testimony before the Democrat-led House Committees. Mueller is now violating the rules and sneaking him in as a witness at the 11th hour.

The President tweeted about that as well, “So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

The President is correct. There is no crime and they are adjudicating it again. They want two bites at the apple.

Zebley will only be allowed to advise Mueller during the Judiciary hearing but he will be given full rights at the Intelligence hearing.

HE DID REPRESENT THE ‘BASEMENT SERVER GUY’

The president’s allegation that Zelby “represented the ‘basement server guy’ who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case” is accurate.

“Zebley spent 2015 and 2016 representing Justin Cooper, a former Clinton Foundation adviser and IT aide who set up and maintained Clinton’s improper private email system for years while Clinton served as Secretary of State,” the Washington Examiner confirmed. “FBI records even show that Cooper was involved in the destruction of some of Clinton’s personal devices.”

“Cooper did recall two instances where he destroyed Clinton’s old mobile devices by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer,” FBI records reported.

REPUBLICANS REACT

“Rumor is that Aaron Zebley (Mueller’s Chief of Staff) will be on the witness panel with Mueller,” Freedom Caucus founder Rep. Jim Jordan noted in a tweet Wednesday. “You don’t get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation.”

Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins issued a statement.

“This apparent stunt is unsurprising in light of the Democrats’ repeated attempts to circumvent, misrepresent and flout the rules of procedures governing this committee’s business. If Democrats believe it is the special counsel’ responsibility to testify to his report, they have no ground for outsourcing that duty at the expense of our committee’s integrity.”

The President would like to know why Mueller and his team of 18 angry Democrats didn’t investigate Hillary.

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019