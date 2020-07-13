President laments “scared” Fox News “working so hard against the people” who got them there

President Trump lamented Fox ‘News’ as it is now — too scared to report and cowed into submission by the left. He called it “sad.”

He blasted them for “working so hard against the people (viewers) that go them there.” The President also noted that “their contributors are a disaster.”

We imagine he was thinking of Donna Brazile, Juan Williams, Jessica Tarlov, Marie Harf, and so on. We have observed that the Republicans they have on these days are the RINOs, for the most part.

At night, there is still some hope.

So hard to watch @FoxNews anymore. They are working so hard against the people (viewers) that got them there. Their contributors are a disaster, and all over the place. The Radical Left has scared Fox into submission, just like they have so many others. Sad, but we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

The President had some unkind words for the lamestream media as well. The lamestream never says anything positive about the stock market or jobs. They are doing very well.

President Trump added, “The Radical Left will destroy the USA. Be careful what you wish for!”

The Lamestream Media is not talking about what is happening with the Stock Market and JOBS. Both are doing GREAT! The Radical Left will destroy the USA. Be careful what you wish for! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020