The Evil of Letting Terrorists In & Hiding It From the Public

Flashback! The following video is making the rounds again. We put it up last September, but it might have more impact now as people realize the extent of damage the country suffered under Democrat open borders. They received Social Security benefits, and some were terrorists or criminals.

The Story

Aaron Heitke, the San Diego U.S. Border Chief who retired last year, confirmed that the Biden-Harris administration directed him to suppress, hide, and alter data related to the border crisis.

He was ordered to reduce detention capacity across the country while simultaneously issuing new Social Security numbers to undocumented immigrants.

Mr. Heitke said this enabled them to access full Social Security benefits and Medicaid, facilitated their voter registration, and ultimately permitted them to cast votes in US elections.

This is confirmed by DOGE executive Antonio Gracias, who has been going through SSA.

I think I understand why 70 Border Agents killed themselves. They were forced to live with humanitarian misery and the evil foisted on them by the administration. They couldn’t just quit. It’s not so easy when you have to make a living.

The only people cutting Medicaid and Social Security are Democrats, by burdening an overburdened system.

BREAKING: This makes me physically ILL. This also why the left is losing it over Elon Musk auditing their grift. Aaron Heitke, the U.S. Border Chief with experience spanning five administrations, has unequivocally confirmed that the Biden-Harris administration directed him to… pic.twitter.com/JYjW65THEq — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 4, 2025

The Testimony Is Sickening

He testified to Congress that the Biden-Harris-appointed bosses banned him from revealing any information on illegal aliens crossing the border with “significant ties to terrorism.”

He told Congress that SIAs (Significant Interest Aliens) were at very low levels before Biden came into office. After 2021 the numbers began to skyrocket from 10 to 15 arrests to over 100 in 2021. It has risen more each year since.

Heitke also testified that the Biden administration banned him from speaking to the media, and he was told to move migrants out of sight of the media. The administration also shipped them from San Diego to Texas. [It’s obvious they are turning Texas blue.] “I had to release illegal aliens by the hundreds each day into communities who could not support them.” To quiet the problem, Heitke said, “Two flights a week were provided from San Diego to Texas. “These flights simply brought aliens that would have been released in San Diego over to Texas.” “The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border,” he told Congress. “To make matters worse, during 2022 and 2023, I had to shut down the San Diego traffic checkpoints, which are critical for drug interdiction because resources had been diverted to the processing and release mission. The large numbers also had and continue to have a negative impact on the San Diego community. I had to release hundreds of illegal immigrants each day into communities that could not support them.” We have no idea how many people are here in this country.

