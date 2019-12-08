President Obama Was Partying/Fundraising During Two Deadly Ukraine Crises

Right now it’s increasingly difficult to figure which impeachment boxes the flustered, focus-group-driven Democrat party will check on their march to remove President Donald Trump. However, one way or the other, it would seem they’ll be claiming his delay of military aid to Ukraine was a blow to our national security.

The short pause before real weapons of war were delivered was, according to Dems, a gift to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. We’re supposed to forget, even though it’s been well documented, that their guy, Barack Obama, never ever sent weaponry, even as Ukraine was being invaded by Big Bad Vlad.

Overlooked in President Obama’s multiple Russia/Ukraine failings was his extremely bizarre behavior during two deadly attacks that were directly linked to Russia. Barack showed, to put it mildly, a basic indifference to those lethal assaults.

On February 28, 2014, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Obama denounced Russian aggression in the region, sternly saying military action would “Come at a cost.” Shortly following his presser our Commander in Chief was off to a D.C. Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where he declared, “Well, it’s Friday. It’s after 5 o’clock. So, this is now officially happy hour with the Democratic party. I can do that. It is an executive action. I have the authority.”

An audience member then asked the president to “tell us about your plans for nuclear war with Russia.”

The glib “Leader of the Free World”, to laughter and applause, quipped, “What the heck are you talking about? No, no, don’t worry about it. We’re OK. Have a seat. I don’t know anything about that plan. I don’t know what you’ve been reading. Let me return to what I was talking about. See, he thought happy hour started earlier.”

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was about 25 miles from the Ukraine border when it was shot down by pro-Russian rebels. The killers used a Buk surface-to-air missile they’d received from Putin’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. All 298 innocent passengers, including one American, were killed.

Hours later, an unfazed President Obama, flew off to New York for two intimate, high roller fundraisers. Obama attended a Democratic National Committee money grab at the home of venture capitalist Deven Parekh on the Upper West Side, before heading east to the Fifth Avenue home of Amy Goldman and Cary Fowler to address guests invited by the Democratic House Majority PAC.

This coming week might be a terrific time for some brave souls in the media to remind Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler about President Obama’s prioritizing his fundraising and Democrat partying over our national security, as represented by a then war-torn, bloody Ukraine.

Ask them how much they enjoyed the February 28th D.C. festivities and if they’d be willing to release transcripts or recordings of the revelry. Ask them if, during Obama’s July 17th NYC speechifying, he so much as mentioned the death of an innocent American, earlier that fateful day.

But Trump’s it’s a phone call, don’t you know! What an increasingly bad joke on our nation this impeachment farce has become.