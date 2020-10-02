President posts a video update of his condition, walks off to Marine One

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The president posted a video on his Twitter account to update us on his health. Then he walked off to Marine One which will take him to the hospital where he will work from the presidential offices in the hospital.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he said.

“The first lady is doing very well. Thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget. Thank you,” Trump concluded.

Watch:

He looks well as he departs for Walter Reed out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Democrats will be pleased, along with the media.

