President releases a video, looks good, MSM had warned his vitals are ‘very concerning’

After the media reported that the President’s vitals are “very concerning,” he spoke on a 4-minute video from Walter Reed Medical Center and sounded good. You can watch the video at the end.

It is clear he is not out of danger yet.

Minutes after White House physician Sean Conley gave reporters a rosy report on President Trump’s condition battling the COVID-19 China coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, an anonymous quote was sent to pool reporters stating the President’s condition was worse than said at the briefing.

“Pooler passes along these comments on background from a source familiar with the president’s health. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.

The Associated Press identified Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the source. Every reporter is repeating it as if they all heard the source.

The President’s physician Dr. Conley said earlier that the President’s vitals are great.

Dr. Conley made a few errors, now corrected

Dr. Conley did correct the record about oxygen and said that President Trump was given oxygen on Friday morning before leaving on Marine One. That may be standard protocol, CBS News stated.

President’s vitals are very good LIVE: President Trump’s doctor provides an update after COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization pic.twitter.com/Pv9UH5FdYa — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 3, 2020

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany corrected the doctor’s statement about President Trump having a COV diagnosis for 72 hours. It was not 72 hours. He received the diagnosis late Thursday. The doctor meant this was day 3, not 72 hours.

NEW memo from Trump’s physician pic.twitter.com/DxjDuC8b9j — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) October 3, 2020

President Trump says he is feeling well

Mid-afternoon, the President posted this tweet.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

President Trump just put out a video minutes ago at about 7 pm EST and he sounds good.

Watch: